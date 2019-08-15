Heavy inflows take Mettur water level to 108.4 ft.

After receiving copious flow in the last five days, the inflow in the Stanley reservoir at Mettur dropped to 35,000 cusecs on Wednesday.

The inflow, which stood at 60,000 cusecs at 6 a.m., started reducing, and was at 35,000 cusecs in the evening.

At 4 p.m., the water level stood at 108.40 ft., against its full reservoir level of 120 ft., while the storage was 76.157 tmcft., against its capacity of 93.470 tmcft..

About 250 MW power is being generated at the dam and tunnel powerhouses, apart from 30 MW power generation each at the seven lower Mettur barrage power houses located across the Cauvery in Salem, Erode and Namakkal districts.

Meanwhile, revenue officials continued to monitor the flow of water at Pannavadi, Sethukuli, Ariyur and Neruppur villages, all located upstream of Mettur, as fishermen were warned against venturing into the river. Officials said people were continuously warned against entering the river and were asked to be cautious, as inflow might increase in the coming days.

Warning issued

With the Central Water Commission issuing warning over release of water in Cauvery from dams in Karnataka, district administrations of Erode, Namakkal and Salem continued to warn people along the river, and in other low-lying areas, against venturing into the river.

A team of officials from the departments of revenue, police and fire and rescue services continued to monitor the river at Bhavani, Karungalpalayam and Kodumudi in Erode district; and at Kumarapalayam and Pallipalayam in Namakkal district.