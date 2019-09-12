Heavy downpour in Tiruvannamalai district

Several parts of Tiruvannamalai district and a few places in Vellore district experienced heavy downpour on Tuesday night and Wednesday early morning.

In particular, Kilpennathur received 68 mm rainfall, Kaveripakkam 55.4 mm, and Chetpet recorded 50.8 mm of rain during the 24-hour period ending 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The day was very humid and with high temperatures recorded in most places of the two districts. However, dark clouds formed at the end of the day, which resulted in heavy downpour.

Vellore district received an average rainfall of 6.38 mm and Tiruvannamalai, 20.37 mm.

In Tiruvannamalai district, Vandavasi received 32 mm of rainfall, Thandarampattu recorded 23 mm, and Tiruvannamalai received 14 mm.

Rains were reported in Arni (10.8 mm), Cheyyar (10 mm), Sathanur dam (10.6 mm), Polur 11.6 mm), and Vembakkam (10.20 mm).

In Vellore district, Arcot received 10.2 mm of rain fall, Walajapet received 11.2 mm of rain, Arakkonam recorded 8 mm of rain, Katpadi received 7.9 mm of rainfall, and Vellore and Ambur received rainfall of 5.9 mm and 4.4. mm respectively.

According to weather reports, light to moderate rain is expected till Friday in Tiruvannamalai and Vellore districts.