Heavy downpour across Tiruvannamalai district

Several parts of Tiruvannamalai district received intermittent rain on Friday and Saturday. In the district, Arni received 6 cm of rain, and Vandavasi 5 cm, on Saturday. The Sathanur Dam received 4 cm of rain, while Tiruvannamalai and Chengam recorded 3 cm. Polur and Walaja in Vellore district received 1 cm of rain. The district experienced heavy downpour on Friday evening, and it extended till night.

Vembakkam, in particular, received 96 mm of rainfall, Kalasapakkam 56 mm and Chetpet recorded 54.4 mm of rain during the 24-hour period ending 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Till 8 a.m. on Saturday, Cheyyar received 48.6 mm of rainfall, Arni recorded 22.2 mm, and Tiruvannamalai received 41 mm. Rainfall was reported in the Sathanur Dam (28.6 mm), Polur (37.4 mm) and Thandarampattu (37.4 mm).

In Vellore district, Arcot received 22.4 mm of rainfall, and Katpadi recorded 11.4 mm of rain. Other places such as Vellore, Arakkonam, Kaveripakkam and Walaja received a few spells of rain.

The day hot and humid in most places in Vellore. However, dark clouds formed in the afternoon and thunderstorms shook Vellore city. The clouds receded in the evening, giving way to an intermittent drizzle.

According to weather reports, light to moderate rain is expected till Monday in Tiruvannamalai and Vellroe districts.