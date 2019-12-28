Heavy deployment of police keeps snags at bay

The first phase of polling for local bodies, held in eight of the 10 districts — elections were not held for Tirunelveli and Tenkasi district — was brisk, from 7 a.m. In a few stations, tokens were issued to voters present at 5 p.m.

For the first time in rural local body polls, EVMs were used in 114 booths under the Melpuram panchayat union in Kanniyakumari district. As a pilot project and to test the efficacy of EVMs in rural local bodies, the machines were used in the Melpuram union.

Since each voter had to cast four votes, four ballot units, connected to a single control unit, were used. While the electorate in other booths had to wait for nearly 60 minutes to cast their votes, polling progressed smoothly in Melpuram union, thanks to the use of EVMs.

Security stepped up

The presence of a large posse of police personnel prevented issues. Collectors and Superintendents of Police were on the move from the morning. Deployment of additional police personnel and presence of web cameras in sensitive stations and villages ensured peaceful polling. Trouble, which erupted in many pockets across the southern districts, were locally sorted out swiftly. For instance, polling in Madurai was briefly halted in two stations, following allegations of candidates campaigning inside the polling booths — a violation of the model code of conduct.

SP N. Manivannan said that barring a few minor incidents, there were no complaints regarding the conduct of the election.

In Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar and Dindigul districts, polling was brisk. Theni district reported about 75% polling, which may be the highest in southern Tamil Nadu. The second phase is scheduled to be held on December 30.