Tamil Nadu

Heavy crowd at markets a source of worry: health officials

Health officials have expressed concern over the unusually heavy crowds at meat and fish markets on Sundays. Health Director S. Mohan Kumar told a press conference that this pattern was seen over the past few weekends and was a source of worry with the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the condition of the six COVID patients at IGMCRI and two patients at Karaikal government hospital was stable. One patient in Karaikal, whose result was negative in a test, was awaiting a repeat test before discharge.

Puducherry had conducted a cumulative total of 5,484 tests and results of 5,320 samples were negative.

