Heatwave will persist in State till April 4: IMD

CHENNAI

01 April 2021 01:01 IST

Day temperature is likely to rise in 20 districts

Peak summer season is yet to begin but several interior places are already in the grip of a heatwave. The Meteorological Department has warned that the heatwave may continue to sweep parts of Tamil Nadu till April 4.

The Department has advised various sections of the public, including farmers, political candidates and traffic police personnel, to avoid staying outdoors between noon and 4 p.m.

The day temperature is expected to rise by three to five degree Celsius in about 20 districts, including Chennai and its neighbouring districts, Namakkal, Ariyalur, Vellore and Tiruchi.

Similarly, places like Madurai and Sivaganga will also experience sweltering heat, with the mercury levels set to increase by two to three degree Celsius above normal.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said dry winds from the north-westerly direction and clear sky conditions would lead to soaring mercury levels till the weekend.

For the second consecutive day, mercury levels in certain places breached the 40-degree Celsius mark on Wednesday. Erode recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4 degree Celsius for the day. Karur recorded 43 degree Celsius, Salem 42.8 degree Celsius, Vellore and Tiruttani 41.5 degree Celsius, Dharmapuri 41.1 degree Celsius, and Madurai 40.5 degree Celsius.

Tiruchi, too, registered a temperature of 41 degree Celsius for the second consecutive day, which is the decade’s highest for March.

Mercury levels dip

However, mercury levels dipped slightly in Chennai on Wednesday. The weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam registered 38.3 degree Celsius and 39.6 degree Celsius respectively.

The Meteorological Department said the maximum temperature was likely to hover around 39 degree Celsius till Friday in Chennai.