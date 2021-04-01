Tamil Nadu

Heatwave will persist in State till April 4: IMD

Peak summer season is yet to begin but several interior places are already in the grip of a heatwave. The Meteorological Department has warned that the heatwave may continue to sweep parts of Tamil Nadu till April 4.

The Department has advised various sections of the public, including farmers, political candidates and traffic police personnel, to avoid staying outdoors between noon and 4 p.m.

The day temperature is expected to rise by three to five degree Celsius in about 20 districts, including Chennai and its neighbouring districts, Namakkal, Ariyalur, Vellore and Tiruchi.

Similarly, places like Madurai and Sivaganga will also experience sweltering heat, with the mercury levels set to increase by two to three degree Celsius above normal.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said dry winds from the north-westerly direction and clear sky conditions would lead to soaring mercury levels till the weekend.

For the second consecutive day, mercury levels in certain places breached the 40-degree Celsius mark on Wednesday. Erode recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4 degree Celsius for the day. Karur recorded 43 degree Celsius, Salem 42.8 degree Celsius, Vellore and Tiruttani 41.5 degree Celsius, Dharmapuri 41.1 degree Celsius, and Madurai 40.5 degree Celsius.

Tiruchi, too, registered a temperature of 41 degree Celsius for the second consecutive day, which is the decade’s highest for March.

Mercury levels dip

However, mercury levels dipped slightly in Chennai on Wednesday. The weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam registered 38.3 degree Celsius and 39.6 degree Celsius respectively.

The Meteorological Department said the maximum temperature was likely to hover around 39 degree Celsius till Friday in Chennai.

Comments
Related Articles

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | It will be Tamil Nadu vs Hindutva forces after the poll, says Vaiko

Aadhaar details have not been compromised, UIDAI tells Madras HC

HC orders shifting of COVID-19 warrior’s remains to Kilpauk cemetery

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | Why didn’t Modi speak about Hathras and Pollachi sexual abuse cases, asks Stalin

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | AIADMK criticises opinion polls

TN Assembly polls | Vijayakant to end his campaign in Thirukoilur on April 3

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | Will probe wrongdoings of CM, Ministers: Surjewala

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | To cement BJP ties, AIADMK has pledged self-respect of people, says Stalin

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | 102-year-old man casts postal ballot from home in Tiruchi

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | AIADMK can’t pledge self-respect of people of Tamil Nadu: Stalin

TN Assembly polls | A. Raja’s remarks disrespectful to women across TN, says Rajnath Singh

TN Assembly polls | Why is PM silent on Women’s Reservation Bill, asks CPI’s D. Raja

Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu allows local authorities to impose fresh restrictions

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | I have not said anything that violates poll code, contends DMK’s A. Raja

T.N. Assembly polls | DMK-Congress coalition has no right to return to power, Yogi Adityanath says

TN Assembly polls | Cuddalore Collector reviews arrangements at counting centre

Coronavirus | 50% of persons testing positive fall in 18-45 age group, T.N. Health Secretary says

‘PM Modi must explain unfulfilled poll promises’

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | AIADMK acting as a slave of the BJP: Veerappa Moily

Plea to close down zoos, parks in T.N.
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2021 1:01:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/heatwave-to-persist-in-state-till-april-4/article34210229.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY