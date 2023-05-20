Heat wave: Stalin instructs authorities to take precautions

May 20, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI

In view of the India Meteorological Department’s prediction that temperatures will rise in the next few days, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has instructed District Collectors to ensure that all necessary precautionary measures are taken.

Instructions have been issued for ensuring the availability of ORS in government hospitals and medical treatment for those affected by heat waves. Instructions have been issued to veterinarians to make drinking water and other medical requirements for cattle available .

In a statement, the CM also called upon the people to follow advisories, and he advised workers and those who plan long road journeys to take all necessary precautions.

He said instructions have been issued to ensure drinking water, ORS solution, and first aid kits for workers involved in MGNREGS, agriculture, construction, and the laying of roads. He said these workers could start and complete their work early.

Instructions have been issued to local bodies to ensure the supply of drinking water, places to rest, and first aid kits in bus terminuses, markets, hospitals, government offices, tourist spots, and places of worship.