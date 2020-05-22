Heat wave conditions in Vellore

Heat wave-like conditions prevailed in several parts of Vellore district on Friday. The day temperature rose to 41.7 degree Celsius against the 41 degrees recorded on Thursday.

The entire district has been sizzling during the fourth extension of the lockdown.

The India Meteorological Department said dry weather was likely to prevail for one week. “Maximum temperature is likely to continue to be above normal by 2-3 degrees Celsius at a few places over interior Tamil Nadu (Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem and Namakkal),” a Met bulletin said.

Except for a brief spell of rains in Alangayam, Gudiyatham, Melalathur, Arakkonam, Kaveripakkam and Walajahpet on Monday and Tuesday, dry weather prevailed in the region. A brief spell of shower in Katpadi, Latheri, and Vellore on Thursday gave some respite for those who ventured out.

Hot and humid conditions would continue, especially in urban areas of Vellore city and its suburbs, said a district official at Vellore.