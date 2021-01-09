Heartening to note dip in COVID-19 cases in T.N., says Madras HC Chief Justice

CHENNAI

09 January 2021 09:09 IST

He advises govt. to err on the side of caution and avoid being complacent

It is heartening to note that the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State is on the decline. Yet, it is advisable to err on the side of caution and avoid being complacent by allowing 100% occupancy in cinema halls, the Madras High Court said on Friday.

Within hours after Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy observed so in an interim order, the State government withdrew a decision taken by it on January 4 to increase the permitted seating capacity in cinema halls from 50 to 100%.

When a public interest litigation petition challenging the government’s decision was listed before the first Division Bench, senior counsel Satish Parasaran contended that the State government’s decision was in contravention to the advisory issued by the Centre.

Advertising

Advertising

However, Advocate General Vijay Narayan told the court that the State government had decided to permit 100% occupancy in cinema halls because the spread of COVID-19 was more or less under control in the State and the number of positive cases had been dropping steadily.

Observing that it was a very encouraging sign to hear that the numbers were dropping, the Chief Justice said, nevertheless, it would be better to wait until the situation improves further and allow the threat to subside further possibly after the administration of vaccines.

After recording the A-G’s submission that a similar PIL petition had been filed in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court too where an interim order of status quo had been granted till Monday, the first Division Bench too ordered status quo until further orders.

Since the case in the Madurai Bench was heard first, the Chief Justice directed the Registry to tag the case filed in Chennai along with the one in Madurai and list them for joint hearing there on Monday.