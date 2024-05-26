Heart surgeon K.M. Cherian presented with lifetime achievement award

The Association of Nurse Executives India honoured renowned heart surgeon K.M. Cherian with a lifetime achievement award at its annual conference, ANEICON2024, recently.

Two others, Giridhiar J. Gyani, known as the ‘Quality Man of India’, and Abanti Gopan, a nurse, also received lifetime achievement awards. ANEICON2024 is organised by the Tamil Nadu chapter of Association of Nurse Executives. The two-day conference had 10 sessions with over 35 experts from across the country hosting sessions. Actor Anu Hasan chaired the valedictory function.

