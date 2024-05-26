ADVERTISEMENT

Heart surgeon K.M. Cherian presented with lifetime achievement award

Published - May 26, 2024 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

He was honoured by the Association of Nurse Executives India at its annual conference ANEICON2024

The Hindu Bureau

The Association of Nurse Executives India honoured renowned heart surgeon K.M. Cherian with a lifetime achievement award at its annual conference, ANEICON2024, recently.

Two others, Giridhiar J. Gyani, known as the ‘Quality Man of India’, and Abanti Gopan, a nurse, also received lifetime achievement awards. ANEICON2024 is organised by the Tamil Nadu chapter of Association of Nurse Executives. The two-day conference had 10 sessions with over 35 experts from across the country hosting sessions. Actor Anu Hasan chaired the valedictory function.

