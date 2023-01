January 24, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, along with the Chennai City Traffic Police transported a heart from the airport to Alwarpet in 15 minutes for a transplant. The donor was in a private hospital in Madurai. The organ was transported by a chartered flight to Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet. The organ was shifted within 15 minutes through a green corridor created from the Chennai International Airport to the hospital. The entire operation was completed in two hours, a release added.