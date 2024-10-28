GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hearing, speech impaired govt. engineer need not clear Tamil test, rules Madras High Court

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh wonders how such a person could even be expected to attend a viva-voce as part of the language test

Published - October 28, 2024 01:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.
Representational image

Representational image | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Madras High Court has come to the rescue of a Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) engineer suffering from 100% hearing and speech impairment and facing the threat of discharge from service for not having cleared the Tamil language test which comprises of a written examinaton and viva voce.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh exercised the extraordinary powers of the High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution and directed the TNHB to exempt the engineer B. Vidyasagar, serving in the technical cell at the board’s headquarters at Koyambedu in Chennai, from clearing the language test.

The judge issued a consequential direction to the TNHB Managing Director to issue specific proceedings, for granting such exemption, within four weeks. He also ordered payment of all increments and attendant benefits that had been reportedly withheld for not having cleared the Tamil language test.

“The case in hand depicts the sorry state of affairs that prevails in the society while dealing with differently abled persons,” the judge said and lauded the petitioner for his “grit and determination” in having completed school studies in English, obtaining an engineering degree in 2003 and securing a job in TNHB in 2014.

Since a Government Order issued on July 9, 1996 insists that government servants must clear Tamil language test and produce a certificate and it does not grant any kind of exemption to the physically challenged; the TNHB had informed him that he would be discharged from service unless he clears the test.

Wondering how the petitioner, suffering from 100% hearing and speech impairment, could be expected to attend a viva-voce as part of the language test, the judge said, petitioner’s efforts to get integrated into mainstream of the society should not get disrupted through his discharge from service overnight.

“The barriers faced by persons with disabilities go beyond just physical accessibility issues, extending to deep rooted prejudice, stereo types and misconcepts that pervade many aspects of the society. From education and employment to health care and public services, persons with disabilities often face significant obstinance that hinder their full participation and inclusion,” the judge wrote.

Justice Venkatesh also said: “A constitutional court must develop an understanding of the societal, attitudinal, cultural, institutional, structural, legal and environmental barriers that persons with disabilities encounter every day. The constitutional court must strive to remove these barriers through its rulings.”

Published - October 28, 2024 01:46 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.