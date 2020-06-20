Hearing of cases to resume in Madurai district courts from June 22

The physical hearing of cases in district headquarters and taluk level courts in Madurai district, except Melur, will resume from June 22. Only a limited number of cases will be listed and taken up for hearing.
According to a notification issued by the court, only those advocates whose cases are posted for physical hearing will be permitted to enter the court hall and not the litigants.
Advocates have been asked to maintain physical distancing within the court premises and the court halls. They have been requested to follow the dress code and not to wear the black gown.
The bar associations, advocate chambers and canteen will remain closed till further orders. The judicial officers have been instructed to ensure sanitation, thermal scanning, physical distancing norms as well as other precautionary measures are followed.
In the event of any untoward incident or problem or complications in the smooth functioning of the physical court hearings, the judicial officers may immediately report the matter to the Principal District Judge for taking appropriate action.
There will be thermal scanning of staff members and advocates and sanitisers. Nobody will be permitted to enter the court campus without wearing masks, the court notification said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath