Hearing in VCK leader’s plea for security adjourned

The State government on Monday told the Madras High Court that Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol. Thirumavalavan was provided with sufficient security during his travel, public meetings and stay at hotels in outstations and hence there was no necessity to deploy personal security officers.

State Public Prosecutor A. Natarajan told Justice R. Subramanian that one Deputy Superintendent of Police and 10 policemen from Striking Force were deployed when the VCK leader travels; one DSP, four Inspectors of Police and 25 policemen for his public meetings and one Inspector, three Sub Inspectors of Police and five policemen safeguard him during stay in hotels. The judge directed the SPP to put his submissions in writing by Wednesday.