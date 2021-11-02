Tamil Nadu

Hearing in case against suspended Special DGP adjourned to Tuesday

Suspended Special Director General of Police Rajesh Das on Monday appeared before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Villupuram in connection with the case pertaining to the sexual harassment of a woman Superintendent of Police in February this year.

Documents not legible

According to sources, Mr. Das submitted before the court that some of the document copies furnished by the prosecution relating to the case were not legible.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate S. Gopinathan adjourned the hearing in the case to Tuesday.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 2, 2021 12:57:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/hearing-in-case-against-suspended-special-dgp-adjourned-to-tuesday/article37294516.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY