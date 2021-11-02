Hearing in case against suspended Special DGP adjourned to Tuesday

Suspended Special Director General of Police Rajesh Das on Monday appeared before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Villupuram in connection with the case pertaining to the sexual harassment of a woman Superintendent of Police in February this year.

Documents not legible

According to sources, Mr. Das submitted before the court that some of the document copies furnished by the prosecution relating to the case were not legible.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate S. Gopinathan adjourned the hearing in the case to Tuesday.