Hearing aids were distributed free of cost to 36 persons at a function got up at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education’s rehabilitation centre Vidya Sudha, in association with the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities.
Hearing aids distributed
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
October 23, 2021 00:53 IST
