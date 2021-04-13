Tamil Nadu

Healthy, normal monsoon predicted

Skymet, a weather forecasting and agriculture risk solutions company, has predicted the upcoming monsoon season to be healthy and normal – rainfall to the tune of 103% of the long period (national) average of 880.60 mm from June to September.

A press release from the organisation said in terms of geographical risk, Skymet expected the plains of North India along with a few parts of Northeast region to be at risk of being rain-deficient through the season. During the onset month and the withdrawal phase there would be good rainfall distribution all over the country.

According to Skymet predictions, there will be a 10% excess seasonal rainfall.

