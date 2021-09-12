Healthy heart month to be observed

CHENNAI

12 September 2021 01:14 IST

With World Heart Day falling on September 29, Venkateswara Hospitals here will be observing this month as “Healthy heart month”, a release said.

Su. Thillai Vallal, medical director of the hospital, said the idea was to create awareness about early detection and preventive steps that can be taken against cardiovascular diseases. He said the hospital would be offering free heart check-up.

