‘Healthy discom crucial for Tamil Nadu’s renewable energy push’

In August 2023, Arvind Subramanian, a member of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, submitted a report about the reforms to be undertaken in the State’s power sector (the report is yet to be made public). In an interview with The Hindu on Monday, he shared his thoughts about the health of the State power utility and revenue augmentation measures. Here are the excerpts:

What are your views on the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam in Tamil Nadu?

In terms of accomplishment and administrative efficiency as well as reaching out to the most vulnerable it is a very, very laudable effort. In this particular instance, the State government has taken great pains to ensure that targeting is good, in the sense you don’t miss out on the poorer women. The bureaucracy brought together six to seven databases and used it to make sure that targeting is as good as possible.

Some people, including Jean Drèze, who is a member of the Advisory Council, feel there are even more vulnerable people, such as the elderly, who don’t get enough because the old age pension coverage is very small. So, you need to increase the coverage. On the other side, at some point, you are going to run up against resource constraints. Unless you address that side of the puzzle, things like this are not going to be sustainable going forward.

You are also advising the State government on revenue augmentation measures. What are the key focus areas?

One of the key points to note here is you not only get revenue by raising taxes, but also by stopping the losses of the power distribution utility. The losses are huge. Universal basic income is a necessary expenditure. But look at the subsidies given in the power sector. Very rich people and the upper middle class are getting subsidies. Anything about raising revenue should not only include its own tax revenue component but also the subsidies which don’t have to be given and stemmed.

What are your proposals to improve the health of the State power distribution utility?

Tamil Nadu is one of the three States that still combines power generation and distribution. Most Indian States have unbundled. Unbundling is important. More progressive States have more than one power distribution company. So, it should be unbundling and having a lot of competition. Any monopolies, whether in the public or the private sector, is bad.

Also, the health of the distribution company is important, given Tamil Nadu’s push towards renewable energy. Renewable energy needs a lot of private sector investment, but they will be very reluctant if the power distribution utility is in bad shape.

From a political standpoint, how easy is it to undertake such reforms?

It is difficult for politicians to say that we will reform by imposing costs on people. But, they can tell a compelling story of hope on how a healthy power distribution company can help in creating more job opportunities in the green energy sector. When you revise prices frequently, you automatically depoliticise it, and if you don’t, you are forced to make big changes that are political, and there will be backlash. The State government did a good thing by increasing the tariff and indexing it to inflation.

States such as Tamil Nadu are complaining about lesser devolution of taxes from the Centre? What are the real issues?

Over time, what has happened is the formula for redistribution gets highly weighted. If you do it based on population, there is implicitly a transfer from the richer States that are less populous to the poorer States, and this has increased over time. So, it starts penalising richer States and those having lesser fertility rates. At some point, it is going to become a political issue.