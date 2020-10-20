Health workers to be screened for NCDs

CHENNAI

20 October 2020 02:32 IST

Testing will be conducted till Oct. 23

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Monday launched the ‘Fit Health Workers Campaign 2020’ at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

Under the initiative, all healthcare workers would be screened for non- communicable diseases (NCDs).

The Minister said testing for NCDs was mandatory for every healthcare worker at the hospital. Each worker should be fit to treat a patient, he said. He said the screening of all healthcare workers in the public healthcare system for common NCDs in rural and urban areas would be conducted across the State till October 23.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan stressed the need for adequate glycemic control, lifestyle modification, reduction in stress and avoiding of junk food.

All healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, paramedical personnel and administrative staff, would undergo a complete check-up for NCDs. This would include blood tests, chest X-ray, ECG, ultrasound as well as mammogram and pap smear for women health workers. At Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, around 4,500 staff members would be screened. The focus would be on diabetes and hypertension, while women would be screened for breast cancer and cervical cancer.