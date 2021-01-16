Health workers receive vaccine in Vellore and nearby districts

A total of 42,100 doses were received for the districts Vellore, Tirupathur, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai

The COVID-19 vaccination programme was conducted in Vellore, Tirupathur, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts on Saturday. Hundreds of health workers got vaccinated with Covishield vaccine on the first day, and all of them got a provisional certificate for the vaccination (first dose).

The vaccine was administered in three centres in Ranipet, three in Cheyyar, five in Tirupathur, four in Vellore and six in Tiruvannamalai districts respectively. The vaccination programme began at 11.30 a.m. in the districts. While 18,600 doses have been allocated for Vellore, 4,400 have been set aside for health workers in Ranipet. The number stands at 4,700 in Tirupathur, 10,000 for Tiruvannamalai and 4,400 in Cheyyar. “We have received a total of 42,100 doses totally and on the first day 100 beneficiaries per centre are supposed to get vaccinated in every district,” said a senior official from the health department in Vellore.

S. Thilipan, Chief Medical Officer, Tirupathur Government Hospital, said that he took the vaccine first in the district. “I did not have any adverse effect. In fact after 30 minutes of observation, I went back to work. There will be some hesitation on the first day as it is a “new vaccine. All the health workers will be vaccinated in a phased manner,” he added.

A provisional certificate for COVID-19 vaccination (1st dose) with name of the beneficiary, Aadhar ID, name of the vaccine, next due date for vaccination etc. was also provided to the beneficiaries.

C. Inbraraj, Resident Medical Officer, Government Vellore Medical college, took the first vaccine in Vellore district. “I was ready to get vaccinated first as I wanted to allay fears about the after-effects of vaccination and hesitancy among other health workers. This is less painful than the Tetanus vaccine and I am perfectly fine now,” he said.

T. Manivannan, deputy director, health services, Vellore said that the health workers in the district were already educated about the vaccine. “The dry run helped in the smooth implementation of the programme,” he said.