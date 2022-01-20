Health officials told to enforce SOPs in industries, workplaces

50% occupancy in dining halls, appointment of health inspector, among the instructions given

In the wake of the third wave of COVID-19, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has instructed all deputy directors of health services and city health officers to scrupulously enforce the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) in all workplaces, coordinating with the district administration.

According to the directorate, the government has instructed to enforce strict measures in all places of public gatherings, especially at workplaces and industries, to prevent the surge in cases. Since industries are permitted to function, the SOPs are mandatory to prevent the spread of infection among workers.

It reinforced the need to adhere to the guidelines issued earlier. This included screening of staff, while entering workplaces, quarantining and transporting those with symptoms to the nearest health facility, wearing of masks and maintaining physical distancing. All staff and family members must be vaccinated with a minimum of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, considering them as a high-priority group.

At any time, only 50% of dining halls should be occupied. All workplaces, industry with more than 300 staff members or over 10,000 square feet area, should appoint a qualified health inspector at their own cost to monitor and coordinate, and implement health activities in the premises. A COVID-19 health team may be constituted at the industry or workplace with administration, human resources staff, supervisors and health inspectors, the directorate said.