Health officials to submit report on measures to contain COVID-19 to govt.

PUDUCHERRY

11 June 2020 22:23 IST

Preventive medicine experts, representatives of private medical colleges attend high-level meeting

Against the backdrop of a rise in number of COVID-19 cases in Puducherry, the Health Department will soon submit a report to the government on the measures to be put in place to contain the spread of virus in the Union Territory.

The department on Thursday convened a high-level meeting attended by preventive medicine experts and representatives of six private medical colleges.

“We are trying to submit the report by Thursday night to the Chief Minister. It will be a comprehensive report on the measures to be taken to slow down the spread of virus and the steps to be taken by hospitals to deal with a health contingency,” an official told The Hindu.

Experts who attended the meeting were of the view that it was the right time to intervene as the cases have just started rising. “A lockdown again is not possible but we can certainly restrict the functioning of markets and shops. It is also important to bring back restrictions in the border areas. We will be giving our recommendations in this regard,” the official added.

As for the availability of beds, the official said as of now there was no shortage, but the health sector needs to be prepared for any emergency.

The private hospitals have been asked to immediately furnish details of beds with oxygen supply facility, the official added.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Thursday inspected the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute(IGGMC&RI), the designated centre for corona treatment, apart from the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research.

He interacted with the doctors and the para-medical staff to assess the preparedness and difficulties faced by them. As many as 37 persons are currently undergoing treatment at IGGMC&RI.

COVID-19 cases which stood at 43 till May 25 had now gone up to 145.