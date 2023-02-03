ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Health Minister statement on MRB exam is false, exam was deferred in Dec 2022: Doctors

February 03, 2023 02:36 am | Updated 02:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian had said the process to fill 1,021 posts was in progress after 25,000 persons wrote the Medical Services Recruitment Board exam, but doctors say the exam has not yet taken place

Serena Josephine M.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian. File | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

A recent statement of Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on recruitment of doctors has forced some doctors to do a fact check. The Minister had said that the process to fill 1,021 posts of doctors was in progress after 25,000 persons wrote the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) exam. However, the doctors have pointed out that the exam, scheduled to be held in December 2022, was deferred.

Listing the recruitment being done, Mr. Subramanian said during a press meet in Coimbatore on January 31 that the recruitment for 1,021 posts of doctors was going on.

“In between, there was a case in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that has been cleared. Nearly 25,000 doctors have written the exam for 1,021 posts. The selection process is under way and the appointment orders will be issued soon,” he had said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

His statement was in reference to recruitment for the posts of 1,021 Assistant Surgeon (General). After issuing a notification on October 11, 2022 for the posts, MRB, in a notification on December 5, 2022 announced that the written exam for the posts, scheduled to be held on December 11 and 12, was postponed in pursuance to the orders of the Madurai Bench.

It said the date of exam would be announced later. Surprised over his statement, a number of doctors pointed out that neither the exam was conducted nor the new date was announced. Some even took to the social media to get the facts right.

The court case related to a writ petition challenging the Tamil eligibility test for candidates. While this “false” statement on doctors recruitment has not gone down well among a section of doctors, The larger cause of concern among doctors for them is the huge number of vacancies and the delay in recruitment.

A government doctor, who did not want to be named, said, “Two batches of postgraduates, each comprising 700 to 800, have moved out in 2021 and 2022 but their posts remain vacant. We do not understand the delay in MRB taking up recruitment. This is completely an administrative failure. There is no vision or action for filling up the vacancies.”

Doctors pointed out that this has not only led to a rise in workload for existing doctors but was also affecting patient care.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US