Health Minister urges shoppers to follow COVID-19 norms

CHENNAI

02 November 2021 01:31 IST

Ma. Subramanian goes around Ranganathan Street as part of awareness campaign

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Monday launched COVID awareness campaign in crowded localities ahead of Deepavali.

Speaking to media persons at Ranganathan Street in T. Nagar on Monday, Mr. Subramanian said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had directed officials to organise awareness campaign in all crowded localities in the State ahead of the festival.

“The number of cases has reduced to less than 1,000. But the risk has increased because of crowding in commercial areas. Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner has ordered the removal of all roadside vendors of cooked food and ice cream on Ranganathan Street until Deepavali. Crowding by people who purchase food from the vendors increases the risk. We empathise with the street vendors. But we have to prevent crowding during the pandemic,” said Mr. Subramanian.

Pointing to the increase in cases after the festival season in West Bengal and Kerala, Mr. Subramanian said the government was taking initiatives to prevent any increase in the number of cases after Deepavali.

“The number of cases increased in Kerala after Onam. The cases increased in West Bengal after Durga Puja,” Mr. Subramanian added.

“Sanitary inspectors will check the shops in crowded areas to identify workers who are yet to be vaccinated. Facilities for vaccination and testing will be provided in crowded localities such as Ranganathan Street,” said Mr. Subramanian.

The Minister stressed the need for mask wearing and physical distancing in shops in crowded localities. “Parents should not bring children to crowded localities ahead of the festival season,” Mr. Subramanian said.

On a day when the daily tally of COVID-19 cases fell below the 1,000 mark, there was little to celebrate as this is the third time the number fell before going up within a few weeks.