Health Minister to visit Delhi today

He will raise vaccine allocation issue

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian is set to visit Delhi to call on Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday to reiterate the State government’s requests to the Centre on various issues, including the allocation of COVID-19 vaccine doses based on population and to expedite the setting up of an All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai.

List of demands

“We will reiterate our demand for the allocation of vaccine doses based on population, speeding up the setting up of AIIMS [near Madurai], allowing student admissions in 11 [new] medical colleges across Tamil Nadu, for medicines in our preparedness to face the [possible] third wave, and funds to upgrade primary health centres,” Mr. Subramanian said in the Assembly on Thursday.

During his reply to the debate on the demand for grants for the Health Department, Mr. Subramanian said he was undertaking the visit on the advice of the Chief Minister. Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan is expected to accompany him.