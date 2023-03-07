ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister stresses on masking, physical distancing amid spike in flu cases

March 07, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

He said 1,000 special fever camps would be conducted across Tamil Nadu on March 10.

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian. File | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

In view of the rising flu cases, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian reiterated the advisory of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to continue adherence to the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour of masking, physical distancing and frequent handwashing.

Noting that the H3N2 virus was causing infections across the country, he said there were no fatalities or cases requiring intensive care treatment, and symptoms such as body pain, headache and throat pain persisted for three to four days.

He said 1,000 special fever camps would be conducted across Tamil Nadu on March 10. In Chennai, one camp would be held at each of the 200 wards, while 800 camps would be held in other parts of the State.

