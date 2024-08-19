Health Minister releases merit list for medical admissions, more candidates in the fray for government quota seats this year

This year, as many as 90 candidates with a score of 700 marks and above in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test are eligible for counselling for government quota MBBS seats in the State.

While 4,639 candidates with scores ranging from 697 to 600 are eligible for counselling, the number rises to 8,446 for the cut-off ranging from 600 to 500 marks, according to the merit list released by Health Minister Ma. Subramanian here on Monday.

P. Rajaneesh, a student at Green Park International School and a resident of Valudareddy in Villupuram district, with a score of 720 marks in NEET, has topped the merit list for government quota seats in the State for the academic year 2024-25. Among the top 10, eight students have scored 715 marks, and the 10th candidate 710 marks.

In the 7.5% preferential reservation category for government school students, Roobika P. from Uthangarai taluk in Krishnagiri district with a score of 669 has topped the merit list. She trained at the Centre of Academic Excellence in Saidapet to crack the NEET. Three other students — Gayathridevi M. (668), Mahalakshmi S. (659) and Monika J. (658) — from the same centre are among the top 10 candidates on the merit list, the Minister said.

In the management quota seats category, Syed Aarifin Yusuf M. has been ranked first with 715 marks and Joe Bobby with 700 marks next.

The Directorate of Medical Education received 43,063 applications, of which, 29,429 were for government quota seats and 3,373 for seats under the 7.5% preferential quota for government school students. As many as 11,618 applications were received for seats in self-financing category. Last year, 40,199 applications were received.

Mr. Subramanian said the State had added 150 additional seats this academic year. The Annai Medical College will admit 100 students and the Medical Mission and Research Centre in Kanniyakumari has been permitted by the National Medical Commission to admit 50 students. The State will surrender 15% of the total seats under the government quota to the Director General of Health Services for All India quota counselling.

Last year, 29 candidates had scored 700, but this year the number stands at 90. While over 1,508 candidates had scored over 600 in the NEET last year, that number has zoomed to 4,639 candidates. In the management quota 15 students have scored over 700 this year. As many as 758 candidates in the category have scored over 600 marks this year. Last year it stood at 311.

The Minister said this year, all the 10 toppers in the government school category, were repeaters. Officials said around 80% of students from government schools were repeaters and it fell to 70% in the general and self-financing stream. As many as 21,028 candidates from among the 28,818 eligible candidates for government quota seats are repeaters. A transgender candidate has also been declared eligible for counselling under government quota seats.

Paramedical degree courses

The Minister also released the merit list for paramedical degree courses. While 68,108 candidates applied, 67,038 applications were found eligible for counselling. There are 2,870 government quota and 17,446 self-financing quota seats. For the six-year D Pharm course, 3,516 applications were received, and 3,463 applications were accepted. For the three-year D Pharm programme, 24 applications were received and 23 were accepted.

The selection committee of the Directorate of Medical Education will commence online counselling for general category students from August 21 at 10 a.m. For special category students, including 7.5% preferential category, the differently abled, sports and ex-servicemen counselling will be held in person at the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital on August 22. “We think it will be completed in a day,” Mr. Subramanian added.