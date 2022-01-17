Tamil NaduCHENNAI 17 January 2022 14:11 IST
Comments
Health Minister pays tributes to MGR
Updated: 17 January 2022 14:11 IST
The late leader’s birth anniversary falls on January 17
Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Monday paid floral tributes to the statue and portrait of former Chief Minister ‘Bharat Ratna’ M.G. Ramachandran here on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government on the late leader’s birth anniversary.
Mr. Subramanian paid his tributes at the Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University in Guindy. Director of Information and Public Relations V.P. Jayaseelan, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University Sudha Seshayyan were present on the occasion.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...