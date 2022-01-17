Health Minister pays tributes to MGR

Health Minister Ma.Subramanian pays tributes to former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran.

CHENNAI

17 January 2022 14:11 IST

The late leader’s birth anniversary falls on January 17

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Monday paid floral tributes to the statue and portrait of former Chief Minister ‘Bharat Ratna’ M.G. Ramachandran here on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government on the late leader’s birth anniversary.

Mr. Subramanian paid his tributes at the Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University in Guindy. Director of Information and Public Relations V.P. Jayaseelan, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University Sudha Seshayyan were present on the occasion.