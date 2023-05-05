Health Minister offers detailed explanation on Siddha University Bill 

May 05, 2023 02:36 am | Updated 02:36 am IST - CHENNAI

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Thursday said it was surprising that Governor R. N. Ravi has given “inappropriate information” that the Siddha University Bill contradicted provisions of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act and Rules, as adequate responses to all his clarifications were issued and the Law Secretary had written seven letters on the issue so far to the Governor’s Principal Secretary.

Giving a detailed explanation on the Bill, he told reporters that on February 18, 2022, in consultation with the Law department, the Tamil Nadu Siddha University Draft Bill was prepared and sent to the Governor for his recommendation and consideration as this was a Money Bill. On March 15, 2022, the Governor gave his approval to introduce the Bill in the Assembly. The next day, the Governor’s Principal Secretary wrote a letter saying that appropriate action should be taken to see that the Bill was in line with the UGC Act and Rules.

On April 21, after taking into account the views of the Law and Higher Education departments, the Principal Secretary was informed that the Bill did not contradict the UGC Act and Rules. After being tabled in the Assembly, it was sent to the Governor for his assent on May 5, 2022, he said.

On July 25, 2022, the Principal Secretary wrote to the Law department that certain provisions on the admission of students in the Bill were against the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act 2020 and sought a clarification.

The Health department sent a response on August 25 and the Law department sent an elaborate explanation on September 17. Till last week, the Law Secretary had sent seven reminders to the Principal Secretary, he said, giving the dates for all letters. There has been no response objecting to this, he added.

The Minister said nowhere in the UGC Act was it stated the Governors should be Chancellors of universities, he said.