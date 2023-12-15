Health Minister lauds institution for its support to community in times of need

December 15, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Don Bosco School of Excellence celebrated its 10 years of existence with teachers, principals of past and present, students and their parents.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who inaugurated the event on Friday, said it was time to thank the Don Bosco community for the help it had rendered during the COVID-19 pandemic and more recently during Cyclone Michaung.

Mr. Subramanian said the Don Bosco schools in north Chennai had offered premises and community halls to establish COVID Care Centres. And during calamities, they sheltered those who had been displaced. He praised the school for developing leadership qualities among students.

He also recalled several of the school alumni who had made a mark in their chosen fields, be it films, sports, politics or music. President of Salesian province of Chennai Fr. Don Bosco Lourdusamy said the school was opened in 2013 and had since seen several batches of students graduate.

S. Peter Alphonse, chairman, State Minority Commission, felicitated the school. Its correspondent and Rector Fr. Xavier Packiam, welcomed the gathering. Staff, who had been with the school since inception, and students who had won in various competitions were recognised with awards. The school’s decennial magazine was released on the occasion.

