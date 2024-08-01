Health Minister inspects buildings worth ₹358 crore at KMC

Health minister Ma. Subramanian inspected buildings worth ₹358.87 crore coming up on the Government Kilpauk Hospital campus on Wednesday.

State-of-the-art equipment will be set up at the hospital as part of the project funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

A six-storey building, measuring 2.68 lakh sq.ft., coming up at the hospital will have 441 beds and 13 operation theatres, including a Hybrid Operating Room. The tower block under construction at the hospital costs ₹125 crore, which is funded by the World Bank, he said.

At the Omandurar Government Medical College Hospital, robotic cancer equipment worth ₹34 crore will be installed, Mr. Subramanian told reporters. Such an equipment is available only in the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, and JIPMER, Puducherry, the Minister said.

