ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister inspects buildings worth ₹358 crore at KMC

Published - August 01, 2024 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Health minister Ma. Subramanian inspected buildings worth ₹358.87 crore coming up on the Government Kilpauk Hospital campus on Wednesday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

State-of-the-art equipment will be set up at the hospital as part of the project funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

A six-storey building, measuring 2.68 lakh sq.ft., coming up at the hospital will have 441 beds and 13 operation theatres, including a Hybrid Operating Room. The tower block under construction at the hospital costs ₹125 crore, which is funded by the World Bank, he said. 

At the Omandurar Government Medical College Hospital, robotic cancer equipment worth ₹34 crore will be installed, Mr. Subramanian told reporters. Such an equipment is available only in the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, and JIPMER, Puducherry, the Minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

health

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US