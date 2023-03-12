HamberMenu
Health Minister inaugurates medical college hospital block in Kallakurichi

March 12, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Minister for Public Works Department E.V. Velu handing over outpatient card to a woman after inaugurating the Kallakurichi medical college hospital block on March 11, 2023. Minister for Health Ma. Subramanian is present.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Public Works Department E.V. Velu handing over outpatient card to a woman after inaugurating the Kallakurichi medical college hospital block on March 11, 2023. Minister for Health Ma. Subramanian is present. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital block came into operation on Saturday, March 11, 2023 with Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian inaugurating it at Siruvangur in Kallakurichi.

The hospital block is a 700-bedded facility constructed at a cost of ₹398.55 crore.

After inaugurating the facility, Mr. Subramanian said the health infrastructure in Kallakurichi was being upgraded to ensure quality healthcare for the poor and tribals from Kalvarayan hills in the district. The location of the hospital with 23 departments including specialised trauma care was a significant tertiary medical infrastructure in the district.

The State Government has also sanctioned ₹6 crore each for the construction of drug warehouses at Alathur in Kallakurichi and Chengalpet, Tenkasi and Tirupathur districts, he said.

Work on the construction of two Urban Health and Wellness Centres at Kallakurichi and Tirukovilur is progressing fast. A total of 708 centres were sanctioned across the State. In the first phase, nearly 500 of these facilities would be inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin soon, he added.

Public Works Department Minister E.V. Velu and Kallakurichi Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath were present.

