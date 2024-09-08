Health Minister inaugurates health facilities at government hospitals in Tiruvannamalai

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Sunday inaugurated health facilities in towns such as Cheyyar, Vandavasi, and Arani in Tiruvannamalai.

A separate centre with an operating theatre for ophthalmology treatment was opened at the District Government Headquarters Hospital in Cheyyar town at a cost of ₹60 lakh.

Currently, the decades-old hospital does not have a dedicated ophthalmology section to treat eye-related ailments. Therefore, patients are forced to travel to Kancheepuram or Chengalpattu for treatment. “Most of the residents of Cheyyar and the neighbouring areas are farmers, who depend on government hospitals for health care. The new centre for eyecare has ended our ordeal of travelling long distances,” said K. Vembu, a farmer.

Healthcare facility in Vandavasi town

In the neighbouring Vandavasi town, Mr. Subramanian opened a trauma and accident treatment facility, the first of its kind in the town, at the Government Taluk Hospital, at a cost of ₹5 crore. The new building comprises a fully equipped laboratory, a casualty ward, emergency drugs, and equipment such as oxygen cylinders to conduct emergency procedures.

The town, which borders Tiruvannamalai and Kancheepuram, witnesses frequent accidents, mostly those involving two-wheelers and goods-laden lorries. Most of the accident victims are referred to Chengalpattu, which is about 60 km away. The residents pin hopes on the new facility for ending their plight of having to travel such long distances for treatment.

New PHC in Padavedu village

Mr. Subramanian has put an end to a similar hardship by opening a Primary Healthcare Centre at Padavedu village on the foothills of Jawadhu Hills near Polur town, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the residents who had to reach Polur or Chetpet towns to avail themselves of treatment.

The new health centre, which has been built on a three-acre plot at a cost of ₹1.2 crore, has six beds for in-patients, an out-patients block, separate cabins for the duty doctor, the nurses, and other staff members, a common visitors’ hall, separate wards for specialised treatment, laboratory facilities, and fully furnished pharmacy with additional stocks. Adequate parking space for ambulances and other vehicles will also be provided. As per the norms, each PHC should be able to provide treatment to least 30,000 patients.

The Health Minister also laid foundation stone for the construction of additional buildings and an integrated ward for Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Mother-Newborn Care Unit (MNCU), worth ₹11.45 crore, at the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvannamalai town.

New health sub-centres were also opened in remote villages such as Mamandur, Kazhiyur, Pathiyavadi, and Navapalayam in the district.

The Minister was accompanied by Minister for Public Works, Highways, and Minor Ports E.V. Velu and Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian. MPs C.N. Annadurai (Tiruvannamalai) and Dharani Vendhan (Arani) were present.

