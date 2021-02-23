Health insurance coverage for TN government staff enhanced

CHENNAI

23 February 2021 15:00 IST

Presenting the interim budget, Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam said a special provision will be made for coverage of rare diseases and exceptional circumstances, with a total benefit of ₹20 lakh

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday announced that the Tamil Nadu Government Employees Health Insurance Scheme would be extended with enhanced benefits. The scheme is coming to an end in June 2021.

Mr. Panneerselvam, who presented the interim budget, said the overall coverage would be increased from ₹4 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

Advertising

Advertising

“Coverage in the case of select treatments will be increased from ₹7.5 lakh to ₹10 lakh. A special provision will be made for coverage for rare diseases and exceptional circumstances with a total benefit of ₹20 lakh. Process for availing of cashless treatment will be further streamlined,” he said.

While thanking government employees, “who bore the brunt of the frontline responsibility of tackling the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said the largest contribution to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief fund during the year was made by them.