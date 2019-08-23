Health Dept. ropes in FB for blood donation drive

Tamil Nadu Health Department is joining hands with Facebook to promote voluntary blood donation on October 1, the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day. They plan on launching a platform on Facebook through which blood bank officers will be able to reach out to donors, officials said.

A team from Facebook, Delhi, met Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar and Health Secretary Beela Rajesh. “We, along with Facebook, will promote blood donation and reach out to donors,” the Minister said.

K. Senthil Raj, the project director of Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society, said Facebook had already initiated awareness on blood donation. “Blood bank medical officers will train with a Facebook team from the second week of September. Each blood bank will create a Facebook page and the officers, as administrators, will push messages if they are in need of blood. They will solicit donors of a particular blood group. For instance, if the blood bank of Madras Medical College requires a particular blood group, the medical officer can push a message through Facebook,” he said.

On seeing the requirement, people who are willing, can come and donate blood at the hospital, he added. “This is to promote voluntary non-remunerative blood donation,” he said.