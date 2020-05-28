Health Dept. directs officials to ramp up COVID-19 infrastructure

In view of the continuing surge in COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, the Health Department is ramping up infrastructure in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, health centres and care centres in the State.

In a letter to all three health directors and deans of government medical college hospitals in the city, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said that during a COVID-19 co-ordination meeting, instructions were given by the Chief Secretary stating that all three types of facilities need to be strengthened and the required infrastructure put in place, keeping in view the projected numbers.

As per the Union Health Ministry’s guidelines, COVID-19 patients are categorised as severe, moderate and mild, and are managed in three categories of facilities — dedicated COVID hospitals, COVID health centres and COVID care centres — respectively.

‘Nominate nodal officer’

In view of the projections for the next 10 days, an additional 1,800 beds in COVID-19 hospitals, 2,700 beds in health centres and 3,600 beds in care centres may be required, the official said in the letter. The Directorate of Medical Education, in consultation with deans of government medical college hospitals, was directed to identify additional facilities in line with the projections and nominate a nodal medical officer in charge at these facilities. The nodal officer should follow the standard protocol of treatment at these facilities under the supervision of the respective deans. The respective officers have been instructed to focus on upgrading the existing facilities and ensuring that each and every COVID-19 patient receives proper and adequate treatment as per his/her condition.

A senior doctor confirmed that they had received instructions to ramp up beds. “We are increasing the bed strength parallelly. About 1,600 beds are being readied at a slum clearance board building in Pulianthope,” the doctor said.

Another senior doctor said the government was increasing the bed capacity as per the instructions of the Union Health Ministry.