Health Department aims for early detection of non-communicable diseases

January 01, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST

Early detection of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) will be one of the key areas for the Health Department in 2023. “NCDs are a major challenge... More than 60% of the deaths are caused by NCDs. We are looking at strengthening ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ to reach out to people and provide better care. We want to identify persons with hypertension and diabetes. Early detection will prevent complications,” Health Secretary P. Senthilkumar told The Hindu.

Cancer remains another challenging area for the State, which records 75,000 to 80,000 fresh cases every year. “Our aim is to detect cancers early by strengthening medical institutions,” he said.

T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, said the department would focus on preventing the emergence of NCD risk factors with suitable interventions at the adolescent ages. In the year gone by, the department turned its attention to mental health because suicides were a matter of concern. It launched ‘Manam’ to reach out to college students. It will strengthen the initiative this year. “We have tele-consultations via the State helpline 104 and on the ‘Manam’ forum,” the Health Secretary said.

The department will improve access to high-end care within 75 km-100 km. Filling of vacancies through the Medical Services Recruitment Board is another aim.

Dr. Selvavinayagam said urban slums would be a focus area. The department would concentrate on digitalisation of the health system, linking members of the public/beneficiaries, service-providers and the community in which they live, improved surveillance of health events and prediction of epidemics.

While the health sector looks ahead to the new year with many plans in hand, it did have its share of achievements and troubles in 2022. The department managed the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that peaked on January 22, 2022, with 30,744 cases. Following a dip in cases, all restrictions were relaxed. Vaccination gathered pace with the first dose coverage crossing 96%.

The illegal oocyte sale involving a minor in Erode shook the infertility treatment sector in the State, forcing the department to act quickly. However, it was the death of 17-year-old footballer Priya due to medical negligence that put the department in a tight spot. The year saw government hospitals grappling with shortage of drugs.

While none of the major demands of government doctors on remunerations and promotions were addressed, some statements of Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, particularly on Caesarean sections, drew widespread criticism.