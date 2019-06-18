Tamil Nadu

Health department administers vaccination to Haj pilgrims

Staff gave meningitis and polio vaccines to the Haj pilgrims in Vellore .

Staff gave meningitis and polio vaccines to the Haj pilgrims in Vellore .   | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

Pilgrims from Vellore, Katpadi, Gudiyatham and Arani were hosted at the camp

The health department administered vaccination to the Haj pilgrims through camps held at Vellore on Monday.

The Health Services department officials said that as per international health standards, it has been made mandatory for people going for the Haj pilgrimage to receive meningitis and oral polio vaccine.

They administered the vaccination to 318 pilgrims at Vellore and issued them international health certification with a seal, which is mandatory to enter Mecca.

Pilgrims from Vellore, Katpadi, Gudiyatham, Arcot, Arakkonam, Arani, Vandavasi and Ranipet were hosted.

Similar camps will be held at Ambur on Tuesday and Vaniyambadi on Wednesday with an expected footfall of 265 and 170 pilgrims from various parts of the state and country respectively .

