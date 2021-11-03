Tamil Nadu

Health centre gets new dialysis machine

A new haemodialysis machine was inaugurated at TANKER (Tamilnad Kidney Research) Foundation Dialysis Centre functioning at the urban community health centre, Perungudi, on November 1.

According to a press release, TANKER Foundation, a non-profit charitable organisation, runs 12 dialysis units in the State, helping 670 patients with free and subsidised dialysis. The 12th machine in the Perungudi unit was inaugurated by Additional Director General of Police K. Jayanth Murali. The Perungudi dialysis unit started with 10 machines

TANKER Foundation’s founder-trustee Georgi Abraham pointed out how donations were vital for the organisation to serve the underprivileged.

Managing-trustee of the foundation Latha A. Kumaraswami said so far, TANKER has done more than 4 lakh free and subsidised dialysis through their 12 dialysis centres.


