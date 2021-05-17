Heads of key medical institutions in TN transferred

CHENNAI

17 May 2021 16:23 IST

P. Vasanthamani, who was dean of KMC, is now secretary of the Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education

The Health Department on Monday transferred a number of deans of government medical college hospitals across the State.

P. Vasanthamani, dean of Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital, has been transferred and posted as Secretary/Additional Director of Medical Education (DME), Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education. R. Shanthimalar, Director of Medical Education (Officer on Special Duty), who was working as Secretary/Additional DME, Selection Committee, has been posted as dean of KMC.

J. Sangumani, who was dean of Government Madurai Medical College, has been transferred and posted as dean of Government Sivagangai Medical College in the place of A. Rathinavel. Dr. Rathinavel has been posted as dean of Government Madurai Medical College.

R. Murugesan, dean of Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, Salem has been transferred and posted as dean cum special officer of Government Medical College, Tiruppur. Valli Sathiyamoorthy, who held the post earlier, has been posted as dean of Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, Salem.

R. Suganthy Rajakumari, dean of Government Kanyakumari Medical College, Asaripallam, has been transferred and posted as dean cum special officer, Government Medical College at Virudhunagar in place of B. Thiruvasagamani who has been posted as dean of Government Kanyakumari Medical College.