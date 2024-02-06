Headmistress, teacher suspended in Vellore for delay in serving breakfast to students

February 06, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - VELLORE

Two teachers, including the headmistress of the Corporation-run primary school in Kannigapuram within Vellore Corporation limits, were suspended on Tuesday for not serving breakfast to students on time.

The delay in serving breakfast was found during a surprise inspection by Collector V.R. Subbulaxmi at the school campus, which is located in Zone-2 of Vellore Corporation, as part of the inspection of public utilities within the civic body limits.

It was around 9 a.m. when Ms. Subbulaxmi saw students lingering in the campus. When enquired, they reportedly told her that they were waiting for teachers, including the headmistress, to come to the school to serve breakfast for them.

When the collector asked students whether the delay in serving breakfast to them happens regularly, the students said it was a regular norm to serve breakfast only after two teachers come to the school.

As per norms, under the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, food should be served to students between 8.15 a.m. and 8.45 a.m. every working day. The breakfast time can be extended for five to ten minutes but serving the food cannot be delayed at any cost, education officials said.

Immediately, the Collector directed district education officials to issue suspension orders to the school teachers. Based on it, the Chief education officer (CEO), C. Manimozhi passed an order suspending two teachers of the primary school, including its headmistress. Both teachers have been serving in the school for more than five years. “We have issued the suspension order to the teachers. We have also sought an explanation from them for the reason for their delay to come to school,” Ms. Manimozhi told The Hindu.

Education officials said that the school was functioning for many decades within the civic body limits. At present, the school has around 25 students, mainly from poor families, with two teachers.

Later in the day, the collector inspected government housing quarters in the town where residents complained of irregular water supply. The collector directed civic officials to ensure regular water supply within its limits.

During the inspection, Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar and Corporation Commissioner Ms. Janaki Ravichandran were present.