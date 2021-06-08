Headmasters of government schools, office staff to head back to work from June 14

CHENNAI

08 June 2021 23:46 IST

Headmasters in government and government-aided schools and office staff are to come to schools from June 14, a communication from the Commissioner of School Education stated.

They have to report for work in schools from June 14, in view of the impending admission process, awarding of marks for Class 12 students, distributing of certificates and other official duties, the communication added.

