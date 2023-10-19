Headmaster suspended for not getting prior nod to cut teakwood trees on school campus in Tirupattur

October 19, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The District Educational Officer (Elementary), Tirupattur, has issued a suspension order to the headmaster, who has only a few months left for retirement, of Panchayat Union Primary School in Alangayam block near Tirupattur town, for not getting prior nod from authorities concerned to cut teakwood trees on the campus.

In the order, A.S. Amudha, DEO (Tirupattur), said that the headmaster V. Durai, 59, a native of Alangayam, failed to maintain absolute integrity and devolution of duty in protecting government property. During the suspension that comes with immediate effect, Durai should be at Alangayam and should not leave the town without obtaining permission of the authority concerned, the order said.

Education officials said that it was on October 5 when parents, school teachers and residents saw many well-grown teakwood trees felled on the campus. Immediately, they informed Alangayam police and forest officials. In turn, the police alerted the district education department officials, who conducted an inquiry with school authorities, residents and panchayat officials. Based on complaints from residents, a case was registered by Alangayam police.

The inquiry team found that more than 18 trees were cut on the campus after school hours. The team also did not get proper response from the Headmaster, Durai, on the issue. All property, within the campus including buildings, infrastructure and trees, comes under the control of the headmaster. However, the team found safety measures were lacking to protect the trees from being felled.

Meanwhile, local AIADMK functionaries also organised a protest against chopping of trees on the campus. As the headmaster failed to protect the school property on the campus, he has been placed under suspension, Education Department officials said.