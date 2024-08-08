ADVERTISEMENT

Headmaster of private school arrested under POCSO Act in Cuddalore

Published - August 08, 2024 09:32 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Vriddhachalam police on Thursday arrested the headmaster of a private school in Erumanur near Vriddhachalam, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually harassing a girl student.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the accused, Edilbred Felix, 40, allegedly hugged a Class XII girl studying in the school and shared the photograph on social media platforms. On learning about the incident, the girl’s parents and relatives thrashed Felix while he was leaving the school premises on Wednesday evening.

Police reached the spot and arrested Felix based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s father. He was then taken to Vriddhachalam General Hospital for treatment.

A case was booked against him under Sections 7 and 8 of POCSO Act read with Section 67 (B) of Information Technology Act. He was produced before a local court and remanded to custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US