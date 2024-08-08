Headmaster of private school arrested under POCSO Act in Cuddalore

The Vriddhachalam police on Thursday arrested the headmaster of a private school in Erumanur near Vriddhachalam, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually harassing a girl student.

According to the police, the accused, Edilbred Felix, 40, allegedly hugged a Class XII girl studying in the school and shared the photograph on social media platforms. On learning about the incident, the girl’s parents and relatives thrashed Felix while he was leaving the school premises on Wednesday evening.

Police reached the spot and arrested Felix based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s father. He was then taken to Vriddhachalam General Hospital for treatment.

A case was booked against him under Sections 7 and 8 of POCSO Act read with Section 67 (B) of Information Technology Act. He was produced before a local court and remanded to custody.

