Headmaster moves HC seeking anticipatory bail

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday sought a response from Madurai All Women Police on the anticipatory bail petition filed by a school headmaster, G. Joseph Jeyaseelan, against whom the police have registered a first information report following complaints of sexual harassment.

Justice K. Murali Shankar, who sought a counter affidavit from the police, adjourned the hearing in the case till March 22. In his anticipatory bail petition, Joseph Jeyaseelan denied the allegations levelled against him, and said he would abide by the conditions imposed by the court.

Earlier, the High Court took a serious note of the fact that two women teachers complained against him. The teachers wrote a letter to Education Department authorities, complaining that they were facing difficulties in the government-aided school. The department authorities took note of their letter and cancelled their deputation to the school.

The court had directed Madurai All Women Police to register the letters sent by the teachers as complaints and register an FIR against Joseph Jeyaseelan. The court also directed the District Educational Officer to constitute an internal complaints committee to conduct a parallel inquiry in respect of alleged sexual harassment at workplace.