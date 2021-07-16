Tamil Nadu

Head of a terracotta woman figurine with hair-bun found

The figurine found at Agaram.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The head of a terracotta woman figurine, with decorated hair like goddess Meenakshi and Vaishnavite minstrel Andal, was found during an archaeological excavation at Agaram in Sivaganga district.

“It is an interesting finding since we believe such hair decorations developed only in the later period. The head, with an ornate hair-bun, seems to disprove the assumption,” said Thangam Thennarasu, Minister, Tamil Official Language, Tamil Culture and Archaeology, told The Hindu.

The Minister said the head was found intact in quadrant at a depth of 60 cm at Agaram, where the Department of Archaeology launched the second season of excavation recently. “It had been hand- modelled out of terracotta measuring 2.9 X 4.7 X 2.6 cm,” he explained.

Bulging eyes

“It has bulging eyes, a prominent nose and parted lips. The head gear is beautifully portrayed with elongated ear ornaments and ornaments on the forehead and a huge ornate hair-bun on the left side. This is painted red all around the surface,” said R. Sivananthan, Director, Keezhadi Excavation.

Blades and lunates

Besides the terracotta objects, the excavation has yielded microlith tools, blades and lunates found in association with fluted core manufactured at the site. “There are polished stone axes, black and red wares, red and brown wares, conch bangles and copper and iron objects,” he said.


