Head constable suspended in Tirupattur for consuming liquor on jail premises

November 29, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old head constable attached to the sub-jail in Tirupattur was kept on suspension on Wednesday for allegedly consuming liquor on the jail premises during duty hours.

The Superintendent, Central Prison (Vellore), A. Abdul Rahman, has issued the suspension order. Prison officials said that S. Jayakumar, a native of Alangayam town near Tirupattur, was serving at the sub-jail for many months.

A few days ago, Mr. Jayakumar was found consuming liquor alone in the resting room for prison staff. The video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, resulting in public outrage. Following the incident, the suspension order was issued. Further inquiry is on, the prison officials said.

