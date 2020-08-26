Head constable stabbed during vehicle check

A police head constable, Tirupathi, attached to Kanniwadi police station in the district was stabbed by a man riding pillion on a bike during a vehicle check on Wednesday. Mr. Tirupathi has been admitted to the Government Hospital here.
In a bid to check unnecessary movement of people, Dindigul Superintendent of Police Ravali Priya had ordered vehicle checks under all police station limits during daytime too.
When vehicles were stopped at the police check-post under Kanniwadi limits, a man riding pillion on a bike suddenly stabbed Mr. Tirupathi with a knife, the police said.
When Mr. Thirupathi fell on the ground, he raised an alarm, following which the other policemen stationed there chased the assailant. But they could nab only the bike rider.
During questioning, the police came to know that the rider was Manikandan (22) from Kottainatham in Melur taluk in Madurai district. The pillion rider’s name was given as Muthulingam, a postgraduate.
Mr. Tirupathi was rushed to the hospital. Later, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Dindigul Range) M.S. Muthusami and the SP visited the hospital and conducted inquiries with the injured policeman. A special team has been formed to nab Muthulingam.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath