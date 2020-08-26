Head constable stabbed during vehicle check

Police nab bike rider, searching for assailant

A police head constable, Tirupathi, attached to Kanniwadi police station in the district was stabbed by a man riding pillion on a bike during a vehicle check on Wednesday. Mr. Tirupathi has been admitted to the Government Hospital here.

In a bid to check unnecessary movement of people, Dindigul Superintendent of Police Ravali Priya had ordered vehicle checks under all police station limits during daytime too.

When vehicles were stopped at the police check-post under Kanniwadi limits, a man riding pillion on a bike suddenly stabbed Mr. Tirupathi with a knife, the police said.

When Mr. Thirupathi fell on the ground, he raised an alarm, following which the other policemen stationed there chased the assailant. But they could nab only the bike rider.

During questioning, the police came to know that the rider was Manikandan (22) from Kottainatham in Melur taluk in Madurai district. The pillion rider’s name was given as Muthulingam, a postgraduate.

Mr. Tirupathi was rushed to the hospital. Later, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Dindigul Range) M.S. Muthusami and the SP visited the hospital and conducted inquiries with the injured policeman. A special team has been formed to nab Muthulingam.